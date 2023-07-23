The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target to $80.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SCHW. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded Charles Schwab from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Charles Schwab from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.91.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW stock opened at $66.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.44. Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $86.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $117.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 33.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 93,993.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 965,692,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,735,442,000 after purchasing an additional 964,666,040 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,816,289,000 after purchasing an additional 225,295,680 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 78,462,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,109,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,760 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,880,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,193,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,383 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,050,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,244,000 after purchasing an additional 391,238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.