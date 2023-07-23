Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Price Target Raised to $5.00

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $4.75 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.29.

Shares of RSI opened at $3.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average of $3.46. The company has a market cap of $742.80 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.66. Rush Street Interactive has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $6.52.

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The business had revenue of $162.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.93 million. Analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 693.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 12,187 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 357.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 10,893 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, and other countries. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

