Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Price Target Raised to $5.00

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $4.75 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.
Separately, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.29.
Rush Street Interactive Price Performance
Shares of RSI opened at $3.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average of $3.46. The company has a market cap of $742.80 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.66. Rush Street Interactive has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $6.52.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 693.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 12,187 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 357.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 10,893 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.
About Rush Street Interactive
Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, and other countries. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Rush Street Interactive
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/17 – 7/21
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.