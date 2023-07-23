Truist Financial Cuts RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Price Target to $14.00

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RLJ. Oppenheimer lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.50 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RLJ Lodging Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.50.

RLJ Lodging Trust Price Performance

Shares of RLJ opened at $9.99 on Thursday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.74.

RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RLJ Lodging Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLJ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth $33,938,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,673,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,713 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 232.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,706,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,538 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,294,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,984 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,993,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

