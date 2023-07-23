RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Downgraded by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Oppenheimer currently has $15.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

RLJ has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RLJ Lodging Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.75. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $13.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLJ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,015,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,218,000 after acquiring an additional 518,882 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,993,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,447 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,783,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,703,000 after acquiring an additional 71,523 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,673,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,713 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,421,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,272,000 after acquiring an additional 115,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

