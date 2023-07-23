Mizuho Raises RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Price Target to $11.50

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $9.50 to $11.50 in a research report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on RPT Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.38.

RPT Realty Stock Down 1.0 %

RPT stock opened at $11.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.88. The company has a market cap of $953.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.63. RPT Realty has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $11.39.

RPT Realty Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 205,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 7,362 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

Featured Articles

