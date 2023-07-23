Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) PT Lowered to $320.00

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $330.00 to $320.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.55% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Roth Capital raised shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $300.00 to $311.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $274.00 to $386.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $364.00 to $349.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.69.

Boston Beer Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:SAM opened at $303.17 on Friday. Boston Beer has a 12 month low of $296.27 and a 12 month high of $422.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.38 and a beta of 1.03.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.41). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Beer will post 7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.35, for a total transaction of $3,413,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,343.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David A. Burwick sold 1,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.38, for a total transaction of $536,568.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,636,865.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.35, for a total transaction of $3,413,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,343.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Boston Beer by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 886,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,787,000 after acquiring an additional 18,969 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Boston Beer by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 260,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,479,000 after acquiring an additional 6,185 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Boston Beer by 1,280.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 163,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,782,000 after acquiring an additional 151,393 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Boston Beer by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,904,000 after acquiring an additional 6,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Boston Beer by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

