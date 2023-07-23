Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) Trading Up 4.5%

Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT – Get Free Report) was up 4.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 2,567 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 270,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Vyant Bio Stock Up 4.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vyant Bio

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vyant Bio stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT – Free Report) by 3,001.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,013 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.08% of Vyant Bio worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vyant Bio

Vyant Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers drugs for complex neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative disorders. The company's central nervous system (CNS) drug discovery platform combines human-derived organoid models of brain disease, scaled biology, and machine learning. It focuses on identifying repurposed and novel small molecule clinical candidates for rare CNS genetic disorders including Rett Syndrome (Rett), CDKL5 deficiency disorders (CDD,) and familial Parkinson's disease (PD).

