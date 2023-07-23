RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) Stock Price Down 0.8%

RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.10 and last traded at $11.20. Approximately 52,039 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 178% from the average daily volume of 18,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.29.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Clear Street LLC raised its position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 2,849.3% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 19,660 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 128.4% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 27,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 15,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. Institutional investors own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

RMG Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. RMG Acquisition Corp. III was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

