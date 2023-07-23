Pershing Square (LON:PSH) Shares Up 0.1%

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LON:PSH – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,966 ($38.78) and last traded at GBX 2,966 ($38.78). 152,061 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 127,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,962 ($38.73).

Pershing Square Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -625.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,799.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,839.69. The company has a quick ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 17.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.61.

Pershing Square Company Profile



Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

