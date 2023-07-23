Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) Trading 1.4% Higher

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF – Get Free Report) traded up 1.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.87 and last traded at $8.87. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.
Tsingtao Brewery Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.70.
About Tsingtao Brewery
Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.
