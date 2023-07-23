Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) were up 4.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.92 and last traded at $7.69. Approximately 292,455 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 191,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.34.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EWTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Edgewise Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Truist Financial started coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Up 4.8 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $486.62 million, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.55 and a 200 day moving average of $8.71.
Insider Buying and Selling at Edgewise Therapeutics
In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, CMO Joanne M. Donovan sold 3,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $28,960.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,644. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin Koch sold 3,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $28,506.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,195.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Joanne M. Donovan sold 3,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $28,960.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,644. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,437 shares of company stock worth $101,789 in the last three months. 31.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edgewise Therapeutics
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 7,063 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 658,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 59,103 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 775,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,172,000 after acquiring an additional 53,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000.
Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Edgewise Therapeutics
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/17 – 7/21
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.