Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC) Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC – Get Free Report) fell 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.23 and last traded at $7.30. 9,528 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 20,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.38.

Osprey Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.90.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Osprey Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osprey Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.