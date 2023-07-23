Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF) Trading Down 4.5%

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CELJF – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.30 and last traded at $3.62. 770 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 1,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.79.

Cellcom Israel Stock Down 4.5 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.93.

Cellcom Israel Company Profile

Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular communications services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-line. The Cellular segment offers cellular communications, and cellular equipment and related services. The Fixed-line segment provides infrastructure and internet access, internet-based television, international telephony, landline telephony services, and transmission services for business customers and for telecommunication operators; and conferencing, cloud computing, and server hosting services, as well as IOT solutions.

