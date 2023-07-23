PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) Stock Price Up 6.3%

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.27 and last traded at $8.27. Approximately 201 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.78.

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.08.

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.5932 dividend. This represents a yield of 16.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk’s payout ratio is currently 40.19%.

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, engages in coal and mining business in Indonesia. The company operates through Coal Mining and Trading; Mining Services; Logistics; and Others segments. It provides trading, transportation, warehousing, quarrying, cargo handling, mining, and transportation support services.

