Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO) Trading 0.7% Higher

Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.11 and last traded at $9.05. 21,104 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 22,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.99.

Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.44.

Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (HDRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index that targets globally-listed firms in the hydrogen and fuel cell segment. HDRO was launched on Mar 9, 2021 and is managed by Defiance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.