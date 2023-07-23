Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NASDAQ:EWEB) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NASDAQ:EWEB – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.22 and last traded at $22.22. Approximately 167 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.15.

Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.42.

Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th.

About Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF

The Global X Emerging Markets Internet & E-commerce ETF (EWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of companies positioned to benefit from the advancement of internet and e-commerce technologies in emerging market countries. EWEB was launched on Nov 9, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

