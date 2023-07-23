Edify Acquisition (NASDAQ:EAC) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.74 and last traded at $10.74. 605 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 10,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

Edify Acquisition Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average of $10.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edify Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Edify Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Edify Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Edify Acquisition during the first quarter worth $102,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Edify Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Edify Acquisition during the third quarter worth $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

About Edify Acquisition

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Edify Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

