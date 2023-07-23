Bitfarms (OTCMKTS:BFARF) Trading Up 1.2%

Bitfarms Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BFARF – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.81 and last traded at $1.74. Approximately 10,675,420 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 600% from the average daily volume of 1,524,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.12.

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.

