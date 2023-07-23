Z-Work Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.05. 600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 5,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

Z-Work Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average of $10.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Z-Work Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Z-Work Acquisition stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Z-Work Acquisition Company Profile

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

