Siam Cement Public (OTCMKTS:SCVPY) Shares Up 3%

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.99 and last traded at $9.99. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Siam Cement Public from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Siam Cement Public Trading Up 3.0 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.63.

About Siam Cement Public

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the cement and building materials, chemicals, and packaging businesses in Thailand and internationally. The company operates through Cement-Building Materials Business, Chemicals Business, Packaging Business, and Others segments.

