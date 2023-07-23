Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC) Stock Price Down 12.6%

Positron Co. (OTCMKTS:POSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 12.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.52 and last traded at $1.52. Approximately 9,050 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 7,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

Positron Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average is $1.41.

About Positron

(Get Free Report)

Positron Corporation, a nuclear medicine healthcare company, specializes in the business of cardiac positron emission tomography (PET) imaging in the United States. It offers attrius PET scanner, clinical and technical services, and financing solutions enables healthcare providers to accurately diagnose cardiac disease, improve patient outcomes, and practice cost effective medicines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Positron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Positron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.