Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Trading Down 0.2%

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.73 and last traded at $6.82. Approximately 10,981 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 8,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.83.

Yue Yuen Industrial Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.13.

Get Yue Yuen Industrial alerts:

Yue Yuen Industrial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.3959 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. This is an increase from Yue Yuen Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.22.

About Yue Yuen Industrial

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing and sale of athletic, athleisure, casual, and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, New Balance, Nike, Salomon, and Timberland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.