Epiphany Technology Acquisition (OTCMKTS:EPHYU) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EPHYU – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.09 and last traded at $10.09. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.09.

Get Epiphany Technology Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Epiphany Technology Acquisition

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC boosted its position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EPHYU – Free Report) by 5,265.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,487 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Epiphany Technology Acquisition were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Epiphany Technology Acquisition

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Epiphany Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiphany Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.