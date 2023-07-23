Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $49.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America increased their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.27.

PTCT stock opened at $39.52 on Thursday. PTC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $33.25 and a 12-month high of $59.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.59.

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $220.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.48 million. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.78) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $1,266,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,127.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 59,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 12,603 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 110,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after buying an additional 11,749 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 131.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 6,878.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 245,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,374,000 after buying an additional 9,497 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

