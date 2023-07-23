PTC Therapeutics’ (PTCT) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $73.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PTCT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $39.52 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.05 and its 200-day moving average is $46.59. PTC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $33.25 and a 52 week high of $59.84.

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $220.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.78) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $1,266,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,127.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 6,878.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

