Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT) Coverage Initiated at Jonestrading

Equities researchers at Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Purple Biotech in a report on Monday, July 10th.
Purple Biotech Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of Purple Biotech stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average of $1.79. Purple Biotech has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $2.80.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Purple Biotech
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Purple Biotech by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Purple Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Purple Biotech during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Purple Biotech during the first quarter valued at $198,000. Institutional investors own 0.66% of the company’s stock.
About Purple Biotech
Purple Biotech Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor immune evasion and drug resistance for cancer patients in the United States. Its oncology pipeline includes CM24, a humanized monoclonal antibody that blocks carcinoembryonic antigen related cell adhesion molecule 1 as a combination therapy with anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; NT219, a small molecule that targets and inhibits insulin receptor substrate 1 and 2, and signal transducer and activator of transcription, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment recurrent and/or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer or colorectal adenocarcinoma; and IM1240, a multi-valent antibody designed to activate anti-tumoral immune response against 5T4-positive tumors, which is in preclinical stage.
