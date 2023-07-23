Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.
PNFP has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.80.
Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance
PNFP stock opened at $70.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.41. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $43.31 and a one year high of $89.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.
Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 11.04%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth $24,987,480,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,331.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.
About Pinnacle Financial Partners
Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Pinnacle Financial Partners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/17 – 7/21
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.