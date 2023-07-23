Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

PNFP has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.80.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

PNFP stock opened at $70.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.41. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $43.31 and a one year high of $89.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $489.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.20 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 26.38% and a return on equity of 10.49%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 11.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth $24,987,480,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,331.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

