Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) to Underweight

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $56.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $65.00.

OMCL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on Omnicell from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Omnicell from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicell presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.56.

Omnicell Price Performance

Shares of Omnicell stock opened at $63.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Omnicell has a 52 week low of $46.11 and a 52 week high of $114.31.

Insider Transactions at Omnicell

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.34. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $290.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Omnicell will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christine Marie Mellon sold 7,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total value of $581,536.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,030.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Omnicell news, CEO Randall A. Lipps purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.76 per share, for a total transaction of $295,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,512,327.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christine Marie Mellon sold 7,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total transaction of $581,536.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,030.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Omnicell by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 12.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Omnicell by 2.3% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

