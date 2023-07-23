Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.

Orion Energy Systems Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of OESX opened at $1.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.76. Orion Energy Systems has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $2.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Orion Energy Systems ( NASDAQ:OESX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 24.87% and a negative net margin of 44.38%. The business had revenue of $21.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 million. Analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ellen B. Richstone bought 16,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.78 per share, with a total value of $29,930.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 151,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,063.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 30,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

