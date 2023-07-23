Mizuho Increases ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $112.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $93.00 to $112.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $95.08.

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

NASDAQ:ON opened at $98.76 on Thursday. ON Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $54.93 and a 52-week high of $105.35. The company has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 21.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total transaction of $408,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,312 shares in the company, valued at $48,754,469.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 11,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,074,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 196,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,623,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total value of $408,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 596,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,754,469.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,036 shares of company stock worth $8,821,539 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ON Semiconductor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.2% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 14,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 34,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 3.1% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

