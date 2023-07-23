Raymond James Raises PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target to $105.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Argus lowered shares of PACCAR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.85.

PACCAR stock opened at $87.91 on Thursday. PACCAR has a fifty-two week low of $54.64 and a fifty-two week high of $90.05. The stock has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.59.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.43. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PACCAR will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 16.63%.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,379,430.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,305,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PACCAR news, VP Michael T. Barkley sold 25,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,892,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,305,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,529 shares of company stock valued at $7,062,964. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in PACCAR by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 5,614.3% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

