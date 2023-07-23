Mizuho Raises Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Price Target to $35.00

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.00.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PECO opened at $35.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.22. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 75.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.65. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $35.83.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.0933 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 238.30%.

In related news, Director Leslie T. Chao bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.18 per share, with a total value of $291,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,530.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter worth about $935,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 395.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,970,000 after buying an additional 370,609 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 113.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 11,301 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 7.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.