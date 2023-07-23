Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Old Point Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th.

Get Old Point Financial alerts:

Old Point Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OPOF opened at $19.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.36. Old Point Financial has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $29.06. The company has a market cap of $97.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Old Point Financial Dividend Announcement

Old Point Financial ( NASDAQ:OPOF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $16.23 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Institutional Trading of Old Point Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 200,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,780,000 after buying an additional 6,787 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 306.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 28,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

About Old Point Financial

(Get Free Report)

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Old Point Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Point Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.