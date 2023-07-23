Stephens Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Stephens reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $18.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.67.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Old Second Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $15.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.28. Old Second Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.79 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $694.99 million, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.10.

Old Second Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Old Second Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OSBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $71.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Second Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSBC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,925,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,934,000 after acquiring an additional 572,257 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC grew its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 849,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,329,000 after buying an additional 496,218 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,001,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,401,000 after buying an additional 420,215 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 201.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 403,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after buying an additional 269,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,173,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,541,000 after buying an additional 179,424 shares in the last quarter. 65.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Old Second Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.