Piper Sandler Raises Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Price Target to $19.00

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Old Second Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ OSBC opened at $15.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.28. The company has a market capitalization of $694.99 million, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.10. Old Second Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.79 and a 1-year high of $17.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OSBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $71.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Old Second Bancorp by 281.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 190.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. 65.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

