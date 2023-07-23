Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) PT Raised to $37.00

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 9.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Perion Network from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Perion Network in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Perion Network in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Perion Network from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Perion Network in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Perion Network Stock Performance

Shares of PERI stock opened at $33.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.21. Perion Network has a 1 year low of $17.96 and a 1 year high of $42.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perion Network

Perion Network ( NASDAQ:PERI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $145.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.65 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 16.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Perion Network will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PERI. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Perion Network during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Perion Network during the first quarter worth about $61,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 57.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

