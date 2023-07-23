Sopra Steria Group (OTCMKTS:SPSAF) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Sopra Steria Group SA (OTCMKTS:SPSAF – Get Free Report) fell 3.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $205.45 and last traded at $205.45. 14 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $213.64.

Sopra Steria Group Stock Down 3.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.16.

About Sopra Steria Group

Sopra Steria Group SA provides consulting, digital, and software development services in France and internationally. The company operates through five segments: France, United Kingdom, Other Europe, Sopra Banking Software, and Other Solutions. It offers digital transformation consulting services; technology services in the field of artificial intelligence, blockchain, cloud, data, internet of things, and intelligent process automation; systems integration comprising smart application modernisation and product lifecycle management; infrastructure management services, including consulting, managed and cloud, end-user support, digital workplace, and legacy services; and cybersecurity services.

