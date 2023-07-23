Global X China Biotech Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:CHB) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Shares of Global X China Biotech Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:CHB – Get Free Report) traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.73 and last traded at $7.73. 2 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.60.

Global X China Biotech Innovation ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.70.

Global X China Biotech Innovation ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Global X China Biotech Innovation ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.02. Global X China Biotech Innovation ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.09%.

Global X China Biotech Innovation ETF Company Profile

The Global X China Biotech Innovation ETF (CHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive China Biotech Innovation index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of Chinese companies that are involved in the biotechnology industry. CHB was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

