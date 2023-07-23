JLM Couture (OTCMKTS:JLMC) Trading 15.8% Higher

JLM Couture, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JLMC – Get Free Report) shares were up 15.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $1.10. Approximately 1,665 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 97,841% from the average daily volume of 2 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

JLM Couture Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average is $1.16.

JLM Couture Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JLM Couture, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes bridal wear and related accessories. The company offers bridal and bridesmaid gowns. Its bridal gown collections include Alvina Valenta, Hayley Paige, Blush by Hayley Paige, Jim Hjelm, Lazaro, Tara Keely, Ti Adora, Allison Webb, and Hayley Paige Athleisure; and bridesmaid collection comprise Hayley Paige Occasions and Hayley Paige Athleisure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JLM Couture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JLM Couture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.