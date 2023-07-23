Power Assets (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Shares Down 0.6%

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.14 and last traded at $5.14. Approximately 1,807 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 3,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.

Power Assets Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Power Assets Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.2399 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 5.44%. This is a boost from Power Assets’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Power Assets Company Profile

Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. It generates energy from thermal, renewable energy, and waste sources. The company also transmits and distributes oil and gas; and provides trust administration and management services.

