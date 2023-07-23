Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX) Shares Up 7.6%

Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.66 and last traded at $3.54. Approximately 182,076 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 328,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.29.

A number of research firms recently commented on RNLX. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Renalytix from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Renalytix from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Renalytix in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.61.

Renalytix ( NASDAQ:RNLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Renalytix had a negative net margin of 1,375.46% and a negative return on equity of 255.70%. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million. Analysts expect that Renalytix Plc will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Renalytix by 58.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 7,747 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Renalytix by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Renalytix during the first quarter worth $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Renalytix by 53.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Renalytix in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

