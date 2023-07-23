Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP) Trading Down 28.4%

Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP – Get Free Report) fell 28.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 404 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 23,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Guided Therapeutics Trading Down 28.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average of $0.24.

Guided Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guided Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing medical devices. It focuses on the commercialization of LuViva, a non-invasive cervical cancer detection device that identifies cervical cancers and precancers painlessly, non-invasively, and at the point-of-care by scanning the cervix with light, then analyzing the light reflected and fluorescent light.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guided Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guided Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.