HEICO (OTCMKTS:HEI-A) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of HEICO Co. (OTCMKTS:HEI-A – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $140.50 and last traded at $140.51. 176,339 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $140.78.

HEICO Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson bought 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.83 per share, with a total value of $39,007.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 16,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,142.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HEICO news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson bought 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.83 per share, with a total value of $39,007.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 16,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,142.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark H. Hildebrandt purchased 781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.98 per share, with a total value of $99,952.38. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 781 shares in the company, valued at $99,952.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,211 shares of company stock worth $157,944. Insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

