Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report) dropped 1.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$3.22 and last traded at C$3.23. Approximately 634,884 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,051,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.29.
Separately, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.50 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$7.53.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.98, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$675.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.81.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Converge Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.
Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.
