Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report) dropped 1.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$3.22 and last traded at C$3.23. Approximately 634,884 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,051,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.50 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$7.53.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

Converge Technology Solutions Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.98, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$675.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.81.

Converge Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Converge Technology Solutions ( TSE:CTS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.01. Converge Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of C$678.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$610.06 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Converge Technology Solutions Corp. will post 0.4849785 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Converge Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.