Short Interest in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Decreases By 9.3%

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,170,000 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the June 15th total of 5,700,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 588.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 220.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Alignment Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. SVB Securities decreased their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.36.

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $6.11 on Friday. Alignment Healthcare has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $19.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.75.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $439.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.08 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 56.76% and a negative net margin of 9.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, and Texas.

