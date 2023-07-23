Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Short Interest Update

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 520,500 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the June 15th total of 574,900 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 120,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLFY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on Blue Foundry Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Blue Foundry Bancorp from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Get Blue Foundry Bancorp alerts:

Blue Foundry Bancorp Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.14 and a 1 year high of $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.49. The company has a market capitalization of $264.16 million, a P/E ratio of 499.50 and a beta of 0.22.

Insider Activity

Blue Foundry Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BLFY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Blue Foundry Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $12.43 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blue Foundry Bancorp will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Rowe acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $43,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 19,250 shares in the company, valued at $165,935. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased 8,000 shares of company stock worth $69,700 in the last 90 days. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 224.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 519.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Foundry Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, multi-family, non-residential real estate, construction, consumer, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as junior liens and home equity lines of credit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.