Short Interest in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Drops By 8.8%

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 120,600 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the June 15th total of 132,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Docebo

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCBO. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Docebo by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Docebo by 3.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Docebo by 18.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Docebo by 6.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Docebo in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company.

Docebo Stock Performance

DCBO opened at $38.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.69 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.18 and a 200 day moving average of $36.67. Docebo has a fifty-two week low of $23.40 and a fifty-two week high of $41.48.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Docebo had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $41.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Docebo will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; and Docebo Content that provides off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist.

