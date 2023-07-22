Legacy Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,332,000. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 4,263 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $1,248,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in Home Depot by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 133,362 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,358,000 after buying an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New World Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.50.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $320.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $302.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The company has a market cap of $322.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.