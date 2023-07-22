Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,872 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Nucor worth $34,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.44.

Nucor Stock Performance

NYSE NUE opened at $163.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.90. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $102.86 and a 1 year high of $182.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.60.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 18.56 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 8.00%.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

