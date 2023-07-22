Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Bought by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Nucor were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $163.83 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.60.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.67 EPS. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 18.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.44.

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.