Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Bought by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Nucor were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nucor Price Performance
Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $163.83 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.60.
Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Nucor Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.00%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.44.
Nucor Profile
Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.
